Ronald Wayne Beeler
Louisville - Ronald Wayne Beeler, 70, entered into rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Beeler and a granddaughter, Danielle Beeler; Ronald is survived by his children, Melissa Blevins (Jeff), Jacob Beeler, Rachel Greenfield, Thomas Beeler (Cara); Brothers, Greg, Paul, Eric, Danny Beeler; Sisters, Carolyn Kerfoot and Tracy Beeler; Grandchildren, Josh, Tristan, Tiffany, Chase, James, Carson, Kaleigh, Addison, Wrigley; Great Grandchild, Remington; His funeral service will be held on Friday Saturday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 10am - 8pm and on Saturday from 10am until service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019