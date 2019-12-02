Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Ronald Beeler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wayne Beeler


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Wayne Beeler Obituary
Ronald Wayne Beeler

Louisville - Ronald Wayne Beeler, 70, entered into rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Beeler and a granddaughter, Danielle Beeler; Ronald is survived by his children, Melissa Blevins (Jeff), Jacob Beeler, Rachel Greenfield, Thomas Beeler (Cara); Brothers, Greg, Paul, Eric, Danny Beeler; Sisters, Carolyn Kerfoot and Tracy Beeler; Grandchildren, Josh, Tristan, Tiffany, Chase, James, Carson, Kaleigh, Addison, Wrigley; Great Grandchild, Remington; His funeral service will be held on Friday Saturday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 10am - 8pm and on Saturday from 10am until service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -