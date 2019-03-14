Services
Yokley-Trible Funeral Home
510 W 4Th St
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
(270) 487-5539
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Yokley Trible Funeral Home
Tompkinsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Yokley Trible Funeral Home
Tompkinsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rondal Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rondal Johnson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rondal Johnson Obituary
Rondal Johnson

Louisville - Rondal Johnson, 86 of Louisville, KY formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Saturday, in Louisville. Rondal was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 30, 1932, a of the late Ellie (Strode) and Bert Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a Airman 1st Class in the Korean War. He worked for American Airlines as a reservationist at the beginning and ended his career as a gate agent. Rondal is survived by two nieces, Gayle Pratt of Erlanger, KY and Lisa Stephens of Bowling Green, KY. Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, at 1PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Visitation is Saturday, 11 AM - 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now