Rondal Johnson
Louisville - Rondal Johnson, 86 of Louisville, KY formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Saturday, in Louisville. Rondal was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 30, 1932, a of the late Ellie (Strode) and Bert Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a Airman 1st Class in the Korean War. He worked for American Airlines as a reservationist at the beginning and ended his career as a gate agent. Rondal is survived by two nieces, Gayle Pratt of Erlanger, KY and Lisa Stephens of Bowling Green, KY. Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, at 1PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Visitation is Saturday, 11 AM - 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019