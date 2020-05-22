Mr. Rondell K. Wood



Metter, GA - Mr. Rondell K. Wood, 64, of Metter and formerly of Edmonton, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Survivors include: Daugher, Jessica Spears (Ben) of Metter; Sister, Lesile Wood Graham (Jimmy) of Louisville, KY; Grandchildren, Harley and Hagan Mae Spears of Metter; Niece, Andrea Graham of Louisville, KY; Special Family, Jean Davidson, Amber Willis, Frankie Willis and their families. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Cason officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Louisville, KY at a later date. Due to COVID-19 all social distancing requirements of six feet between others will be enforced at the funeral home. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.









