Rondell K. Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rondell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Rondell K. Wood

Metter, GA - Mr. Rondell K. Wood, 64, of Metter and formerly of Edmonton, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include: Daugher, Jessica Spears (Ben) of Metter; Sister, Lesile Wood Graham (Jimmy) of Louisville, KY; Grandchildren, Harley and Hagan Mae Spears of Metter; Niece, Andrea Graham of Louisville, KY; Special Family, Jean Davidson, Amber Willis, Frankie Willis and their families. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Cason officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Louisville, KY at a later date. Due to COVID-19 all social distancing requirements of six feet between others will be enforced at the funeral home. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved