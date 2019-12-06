Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Ronnie Blair

Ronnie Blair Obituary
Ronnie Blair

Louisville - 57, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Blair; children, Nathaniel Porter (Jenelle), Courtney Burton, Ronnie K. Blair and Stewart Brown Jr.; 7 grandchildren; parents, Luvenia and Roosevelt Blair; 4 siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
