|
|
Ronnie Blair
Louisville - 57, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Blair; children, Nathaniel Porter (Jenelle), Courtney Burton, Ronnie K. Blair and Stewart Brown Jr.; 7 grandchildren; parents, Luvenia and Roosevelt Blair; 4 siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019