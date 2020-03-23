|
Ronnie Jo Dick
Ronnie Jo Dick, 60, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Jeffersonville and worked for S&R Wood as a sander, and was a part time photographer for the Evening News & Tribune for 14 years. He was a member of Colgate Baptist Church. Rons faith in Christ sustained him for the last years of his life and through his difficult journey fighting cancer.
Ron was an avid fan of the IU basketball team, the Miami Dolphins, and Notre Dame football. Ron loved taking pictures of Clarksville sports and other school events. He loved meeting celebrities and getting photo's and autographs, and loved photographing scenery and nature. Ron always played tennis and basketball and football with his brother Don and friends throughout the years. His favorite was playing pool with his mom.
He was preceded in death by his father Boyd E. Dick and his step-father Bennie E. Day.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Day of Clarksville, a sister, Connie Dick Stein of Clarksville, his twin brother, Don Dick (Crystal) of Clarksville, an aunt, Winnie Allen of Clarksville, two nephews, Anthony Morris of Clarksville and Derek Dick (Laci) of Jeffersonvillle, and five great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be private per the CDC protocol for Covid-19 control. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details will be published when available. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hosparus of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, IN. 47150. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020