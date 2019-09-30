|
|
Ronnie Lucas
Shepherdsville - Mr. Ronnie Lucas, age 76, returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1pm until 8pm and on Friday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Full Obituary can be seen on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019