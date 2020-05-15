Roosevelt "Bo" Brown
Roosevelt "Bo" Brown

Louisville - 50, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brown; a son, Deontae Brown; stepsons, Darius and DaShawn Johnson; his mother, Eunestyne Brown.

Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. both Saturday, May 23, at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 15 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
