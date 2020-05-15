Or Copy this URL to Share

Roosevelt "Bo" Brown



Louisville - 50, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brown; a son, Deontae Brown; stepsons, Darius and DaShawn Johnson; his mother, Eunestyne Brown.



Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. both Saturday, May 23, at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.









