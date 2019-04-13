Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa B. Duncan Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosa B. Duncan Barnes Obituary
Rosa B. Duncan Barnes

Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday.

She was a retiree of JCPS and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jesse Barnes; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors include her children Rev. Sharon Payne, Christina Williams , Jaymes Barnes (Kecia) and William Barnes (Tammy); 2 grandsons Gregory and Duncan Barnes; compassionate cargiver Karen Buckner and her associates, and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation 3-5 Sunday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Private funeral and burial New Albany National Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now