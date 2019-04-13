|
|
Rosa B. Duncan Barnes
Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday.
She was a retiree of JCPS and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jesse Barnes; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include her children Rev. Sharon Payne, Christina Williams , Jaymes Barnes (Kecia) and William Barnes (Tammy); 2 grandsons Gregory and Duncan Barnes; compassionate cargiver Karen Buckner and her associates, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation 3-5 Sunday at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Private funeral and burial New Albany National Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019