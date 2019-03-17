|
|
Rosa Maria Lara (Crumes)
Detroit - Rosa Maria Lara (Crumes) 87 passed away peacefully in Detroit Michigan on Monday March 11, 2019. We are sad because we will miss her but have the happy memories she left us with. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her two children, Maria and Halbert Crumes; 4 grandchildren (Alex, Zachary, Ariel and Micah).
She grew up in Tampa Florida and attended college at the Tuskegee Institute where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in Mathematics. She taught high school for 27 years in Louisville at Central and Iroquois high school before retiring. Rosa was a member of St. John Paul II parish and she will be missed by the Catholic community in Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019