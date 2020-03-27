|
Rosalene Wooden Cole
On Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, Rosalene W. Cole, passed away at her home after battling health issues for several years. Born on December 31st, 1945, and known as "Rosie" by her family and friends, she loved to laugh, complete puzzles, and was an avid U of L basketball fan who could cheer with the best of them.
After graduating from Seneca High School (1964), she met her husband, who became an Army officer, while working at Philip Morris. Later, she obtained a business degree, worked as an executive assistant at the KFC Corporate Office, but returned to Philip Morris where she ultimately retired.
Although excelling as an artist, and in creating crafts, Rosalene's primarily focus was nurturing her family, working, and traveling. In her last years, when health allowed, she studiously prepared for classes with Bible Study Fellowship and attended Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church.
Rosalene was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt predeceased by her parents Leonard and Liola (Gowdy) Wooden, her husband, Johnny O'Neal Cole Sr., 6 brothers, and 2 sisters. Her memories will be cherished by her son, Johnny O'Neal Cole Jr., her brother Larry Wooden (Libby), brother/sister-in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
A private memorial for family and friends will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation fund has been made available for . 100% of the proceeds will be given in the memory of Rosalene W. Cole.
http://giftfunds.stjude.org/rwcole
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020