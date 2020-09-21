1/1
Rosalie Corso ("Duck") Frame
1946 - 2020
Rosalie Corso ("Duck") Frame

Louisville - 74, was peacefully called home to her Heavenly Father on September 21, 2020. Her courageous battle with cancer ended as she was surrounded by her family. She was born to Michael and Mary Corso on April 16, 1946.

Duck has embraced life as the consummate Team Mom, with her delicious home cooking, her zest for travel, her love of the grocery store, her avid devotion to sports of all types and her Louisville Cardinals, and her unwavering devotion to her family. Duck was a lifelong educator who taught "her" kids with a ferocity unlike any other. She put her heart and soul into the education of the youth she touched. Her warrior spirit will serve as a guide for all of those she left behind.

She is preceded in death by her father (Michael Corso), her mother (Mary Barrett), her sister (Betty Kronauer), and her brother (Frank Corso).

Left to cherish her memory is her husband and best friend of 55 years Jim Frame, her daughter Angie Palmer, her son Jim Frame, Jr., her daughter Joanie Butler (Chris), her brother John Corso and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was a dedicated Grammy to Hailey, Logan, Riley, Ava, Lowry, and Addie who were the straw to her Coke!

Her funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rosalie's (Duck's) honor to Hosparus Health of Louisville or the Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center.

Because Duck would want to protect her friends and family, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Raphael
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
