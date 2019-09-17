Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
Louisville - 92, passed away September 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fritz and Beulah Davis. Rosalie was a devoted Catholic.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years: Richard T. Gaillard.

Left to cherish Rosalie's memories are her nephews: Charles M. "Buddy" Sandlin Jr. (Jeaninne) and John Joseph Novobilski; his niece: Donna S. Calhoun; her great-nieces: Denise G. Eubanks (Rob) and Jennifer Korfhage (Scott Cooksey); her great-nephew: William Korfhage Jr. (Jenny); her great great nieces: Danielle M. Eubanks and Noelle R. Eubanks; her great great nephews: Cannon Korfhage and Carson Korfhage.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Alzheimer's Assocoation 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401 Louisville, KY 40205.

Funeral servcies will be 9 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be Friday, September 20 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
