Rosalie Tucci Kleopfel
Louisville - Kleopfel,Rosalie Tucci (Roe), 73, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on August 6 surrounded by her family.
Roe was born on May 28, 1946 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Orlando Tucci and the late Mary Spina Tucci, and sister of the late Richard Tucci.
Roe graduated from North High School in Syracuse, New York, and Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was a Registered Nurse and had a successful career that included dedicated patient care at St. Anthony's Hospital, Jewish Hospital, Ten Broeck Hospital, and the University of Louisville. Roe's first priority was always her family. She was married to the late Michael Kleopfel for 53 years, and she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Roe is survived by three daughters, Lisa Barnes (Tony), Michelle Mullaney (John) and Mary Diamond (Darren). She also leaves seven grandchildren to cherish her memory, Olivia Rose and Katherine Leah Ramsey, John Brennan IV and Erin Hayden Mullaney, and Benjamin David, Joshua Michael and Lily Rebecca Diamond. She is also survived by her beloved yorkies, Luke and LuLu.
The family appreciates the support and care that the staff of Caring Excellence in Louisville provided to Roe in her home during her last months.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. August 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. August 11, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in her memory to the ALS Association, the Humane Society of Kentucky, or Holy Trinity Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019