Rosario Albano
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home | Nashville Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN 37204
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home | Nashville Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN 37204
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home | Nashville Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN 37204
- - Rosario Labtis "Cheri" Albano, 76 born in Paoay Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Oct 18, 1942 went to be with our Heavenly Father on Feb 8, 2019.

She attended the University of Santo Tomas Medical School in the Philippines and received her post- Master's degree toward a Doctoral degree in Education , English as a Second Language, and Neuropsychopharmacology at the University of Louisville. She also studied abroad in Madrid Spain and was a Professor in Manila, Philippines. She was also a dedicated educator in Louisville, Kentucky and at the University of Kentucky where she taught neurologically impaired students and taught English as a second language.

She was the beloved and beautiful wife to Liborio "Sonny" Albano and was the cherished mother to Marivi L. Albano Niebauer M.D.,Ph.D. (Eric) and Jason Albano (Shiela). She was also the beloved grandmother "Lola" to Dustin and Drew Niebauer.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb 16 at 1 PM- 5 PM and Sunday, Feb 17 , at 11 am-1 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1 PM
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
