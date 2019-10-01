|
|
Roscoe Church
Louisville - Roscoe Church, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on May, 5, 1932 in Pikeville, KY to the late William and Verna Church. Roscoe served our country while enlisted in the U.S. Army, retired from General Electric and was a life time member of the post 1170. He was an avid golfer, gardener, country western dancer and traveler; Roscoe and Ellie spent 20+ years travelling across the U.S. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Charlie Church (Maude); sisters, Ida Lester, Lona Lester (Elsie), Ola Lester (Isaac) and Mary Ramey.
Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 63 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Church; children, Ross Church (Jamie) and Erin Church Sherman; grandchildren, Ryan Dawson (Lisa), Benjamin Dawson, Tyler Gaebler, Claire Church and Rebecca Church; siblings, Odes Church (Judy), Shirley Lester (Ira), James Church (Janice), Loretta Johnson and Glenis Church; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends .
Visitation will be from 11-2pm on Friday, October 4th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service honoring Roscoe will take place at 2pm on Friday, with military honors following in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019