Roscoe Hilbert
Louisville - Roscoe Hilbert, 87, entered Eternal Life Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Roscoe was born in Spencer County to the late Jacob Roscoe and Nancy Hilbert. He was an Army veteran and General Electric retiree. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Geneva Ray Hilbert; and eight siblings, Owen, Orville, Clyde, Lester, Cecil, Dora, Lula, and Christina.
Survivors include his children, Virginia Watterson (Jan), Jolly Brown Snider; Regina Betts (Pete), and Karen Hilbert (Marion); grandchildren, Jason Betts, Jennifer Bean, Jillian Campoli, Shannon Mount, Sarah Watterson, and Stephanie Shaw; and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Wesley Manor. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019