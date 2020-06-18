Roscoe Payton
Louisville - 89 passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Nazareth Home Highlands. He was a native of Grayson County, KY, born September 02, 1930 to the late Joy Thomas Payton and Idella Peach Heath. He was a U.S. Army Korean War combat veteran, retired chemical operator at B.F. Goodrich and long time Baptist. He was preceded in death along with parents, his loving wife Emma Jean Smith Payton, step father Jerome Heath, his siblings J. P. Payton, Donald Payton, James Heath, Mattie Beatty.
He is survived by his daughters Rebecca Jean Bobick (Richard) of Kerrville, TX and Linda Joy Williams (Stephen) ; grandson Payton Williams (Ashley); siblings Mary Hoskins, Herb Heath, and David Heath.
Roscoe loved animals and had many pets throughout his life including Brownie (his childhood dog); cats, Miss Kitty, Popo, Ivan Jean, Martha, Jenny, Snow. He is survived by his cat Isabella.
Services to celebrate Roscoe's life will be held at noon on Saturday June 27, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment to follow at Cave Hill.
Visitation 4-8 pm Friday, and after 10 am Saturday. Face masks are required at the funeral home and Cave Hill.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Nazareth Home Highlands and Dr. Jane Cornett for their love and care of Roscoe. Their compassion and professionalism is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy requested to the Humane Society.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.