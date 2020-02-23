|
|
Rose A. Stillwell
Clarksville - Rose A. Stillwell, 80, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wedgewood Healthcare Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Bardstown, KY., and was a retired nurses aid for Southern Indiana Long Term Care. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Stillwell and several siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Richard M. Stillwell, a daughter, Pamela J. Dennis (Michael) of Clarksville, two sons, Richard Leroy Stillwell (Pam) of Sellersburg, and Robert Neal Stillwell of Jeffersonville, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Waltz of Clarksville.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 25, and from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Kindred Hospice, 391 Quartermaster Court, Jeffersonville, Indiana. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020