Rose Eleanor Becker
Louisville - Rose Eleanor Becker, 89, formerly of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, FL.
She was born October 12, 1930 in Gosemansdorf Germany to Engelbert and Anna Fella. Rose is a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Otto Waldemar Becker and her sons David J. Becker and Otto R. Becker.
Rose is survived by her son, Robert J. Becker and his wife, Michelina; and her grandchildren.
Out of respect for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020