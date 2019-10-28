|
Rose Eleanor Perry, SCN
Louisville - Rose Eleanor Perry, SCN, 86, (formerly Rosalie Perry) was born in Frankfort, KY. She died October 27, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.
Sister Rose Eleanor served as a teacher beginning in 1954 at St. Stephen School in Owensboro. She also taught at St. James in Ludlow, KY; St. Francis de Sales in Paducah, KY and St. Elizabeth in Clarksdale, MS where she also served as principal. From 1973-1977 Sister Rose Eleanor taught religious education at St. Mildred Parish in Somerset, KY.
For more than 20 years she served in pastoral ministry and as chaplain at Our Lady of Peace in Louisville, KY.
Beginning in 2003, Sister Rose Eleanor lived at Nazareth where she volunteered in hospitality services, and as an organist and choir assistant.
She is survived by her sisters, Rita Wallace and Sarah Haden, her extended family, and by her religious community.
A Prayer Vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church in Nazareth, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Vincent Church, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019