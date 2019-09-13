|
Rose Elizabeth D. Rauchmiller
New Albany, Indiana - Rose Elizabeth D. Rauchmiller, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana. She was born on September 2, 1933 to the late Tom and Ola Daugherty (Meredith) in Louisville, Kentucky. Elizabeth retired from CSX Rail Road where she worked as a Purchasing Clerk. She was a member of the Epiphany United Methodist Church in Louisville, the Derby City Lights and the NARBW. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Rauchmiller, her brother, Carl Daughtery and by her infant sister.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Rauchmiller (Melissa) of North Aurora, Illinois, Patrick Rauchmiller (Mandy) of Louisville, Kentucky and her daughter, Leigh Anne Eyer of Charlestown, Indiana. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Epiphany United Methodist Church (7032 Southside Dr, Louisville, KY 40214) with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to: The Methodist Home of Kentucky (PO Box 930 Nicholasville, Kentucky 40340-9800)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019