Rose Elizabeth Manion
Rose Elizabeth Manion of Louisville, Kentucky passed on Monday November 18, 2019. She was 93 years old She was a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church for many years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.
Her favorite times were spent with her family, she loved hanging out with her girls. She was always the first to remind everyone "Everyday is a good day".
In her younger years she enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, We all know that she had a special place in her heart for Dulana Kay (Dee Dee). If she was asked how she felt about watching so many kids she would always say," Oh I loved it".
Rose was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Dulane Ellsworth, Brothers James and Henry McFall and her Husband of 73 years William Duane Manion.
Rose is survived by her daughters Norma Coates, Barbara Lamar, Cathy (Jeff) Gray.
Rose also leaves behind her 7 Grand Children, 11 Great Grand Children and 13 Great Great Grand Children.
Our hearts are broken as we gather one last time with our loving Grandma, Crams, Grams, Tweety, Sweet Grandma Rose, Our Loving Mother.
Visitation and Service at Evergreen Funeral Home 4623 Preston Hwy on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation from 10am to 12, Services at Noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019