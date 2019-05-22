|
Rose Ellen Baer
Louisville - 100, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 17, 2019 with all of her children by her side. Rose joins her husband Carl J. Baer and all of her beloved family members who preceded her in death, most recently her grandson Aaron Elder.
Born in Rhodelia, KY on January 3, 1919 was one of ten children. Rose was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for 72 years, life member of the AMVETS Women's Auxiliary and retired from Our Lady of Peace Hospital.
She was our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family togetherness was her greatest joy in life. As we morn her loss, we are reminded of all the unforgettable time we shared. She was the thread that kept us all together, thus creating strong family traditions. Her legacy will live on in each of us who are left to cherish her memory.
Sons Carl W Baer, fiancé (Dawn Sandell), Mike Baer (Diane), daughters Kathy Grayson of Corydon, IN (G.C.), Donna Elder (Gary). Also 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be on Friday, May 24 10:00am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 1010 Schiller Ave, Louisville, KY 40204. Viewing will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218 Thursday, May 23 from 3-8pm.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws With A Cause at pawswithacause.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019