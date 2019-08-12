|
|
Rose G. Munn
Louuisville - Munn, Rose G., 96, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 10, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Orville and Mary Zeller.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Munn, her parents, one brother and four sisters. She is survived by her children, Dennis Munn (Karen), Sally Powers (Mark), Joan Munn, Jean Gawarecki (David), and Joseph Munn; five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her loving and giving spirit will be missed by her family and lifelong friends.
She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and volunteer for many charities: Mt Saint Francis, IN, 27 years baking cookies for retreats and known as the Cookie Lady, St. Paul's and Incarnation Churches, SS Mary & Elizabeth - Candy for Caring and PRP Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Rd.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to either Southwest Ministries, 8504 Terry Road, 40258 or Mt Saint Francis, Indiana, 47146.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019