Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Munn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose G. Munn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose G. Munn Obituary
Rose G. Munn

Louuisville - Munn, Rose G., 96, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 10, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Orville and Mary Zeller.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Munn, her parents, one brother and four sisters. She is survived by her children, Dennis Munn (Karen), Sally Powers (Mark), Joan Munn, Jean Gawarecki (David), and Joseph Munn; five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her loving and giving spirit will be missed by her family and lifelong friends.

She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and volunteer for many charities: Mt Saint Francis, IN, 27 years baking cookies for retreats and known as the Cookie Lady, St. Paul's and Incarnation Churches, SS Mary & Elizabeth - Candy for Caring and PRP Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Rd.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to either Southwest Ministries, 8504 Terry Road, 40258 or Mt Saint Francis, Indiana, 47146.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now