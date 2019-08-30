|
|
Rose Isetti
Louisville - Rose Isetti, 85, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 with her family and devoted husband of 57 years by her side. She was born on August 18, 1934 in Louisville, KY, the only child of the late Lindsay and Anne Mead Rhodes.
Rose was a patron of the arts. She loved opera, ballet, chamber music, and the Louisville Orchestra. She proudly served on the committee for the Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition for many years. Rose was always an active force in the community. Her passion was advocating for early education for children. Among her favorite social justice issues were Louisville school desegregation, the Equal Rights Amendment, Pro-Choice, and equality for all.
She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, cousin and friend, and leaves behind many who will cherish her memory. Among those are her husband Ampelio Isetti; daughters Marina Isetti O'Rourke (Tim) of Atlanta and Giulia Isetti of Chicago; cousin Bobby Brower (Kathy) of Louisville and their children and grandchildren, Ann Brower Richmond (Dave), Lauren, Savanah and Ashley Stone, Tony Brower (Sandi), Brandon and Jenna Brower; cousin Joe Burnham (Jan) of Plaistow, NH and their two children Jay and Joy; her god-daughter Florence Updegraff Duffield (Simon) and their two children Elio Bjorn and Franklin, two grand dogs and three grand cats.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at First Unitarian Church, 809 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40203. Please check the Ratterman Funeral home webpage www.RattermanBrothers.com or Ratterman Brothers Facebook page for date and time. In keeping with her wishes, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to A Fund, Inc., PO Box 221286, Louisville KY 40252-1286.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019