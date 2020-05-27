Rose Margaret Noe
Louisville - Rose Margaret Noe (Rosie) 88, met her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020. Rosie was born January 28, 1932, one of five beautiful Italian Schianchi sisters (Mary Ann, Louise, Rita and Dottie) who knew that in life we begin and end with family. Rosie was forever gracious and generous to all she met and cared for. A mother of two and devoted wife of 48 years to Joseph Richard Noe (Dickie), she will lovingly be remembered for her warmth and above all, her deep spiritual beliefs of her Catholic community. She was a member of St. Martha's Church for over 50 years. Her deep affection for infants and her God-given gift led her to becoming "Nanny Noe" to so many children and grateful parents. As a proud alumnae from Presentation Academy and Saint Columba she always treasured her many friends and family.
She leaves behind her daughters Rose Marie Noe and Peggy Noe Stevens and her husband Ernie Stevens along with her grandsons Ernie Utah Stevens, 26 and Tanner Joseph Stevens, 21. Her boundless love for her children and grandchildren were forever endearing and abundant.
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd, from 2pm-6pm Thursday and the funeral Mass on Friday, May 29th from St Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, 515 Nerinx Rd., Nerinx, KY. 40049. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Louisville - Rose Margaret Noe (Rosie) 88, met her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2020. Rosie was born January 28, 1932, one of five beautiful Italian Schianchi sisters (Mary Ann, Louise, Rita and Dottie) who knew that in life we begin and end with family. Rosie was forever gracious and generous to all she met and cared for. A mother of two and devoted wife of 48 years to Joseph Richard Noe (Dickie), she will lovingly be remembered for her warmth and above all, her deep spiritual beliefs of her Catholic community. She was a member of St. Martha's Church for over 50 years. Her deep affection for infants and her God-given gift led her to becoming "Nanny Noe" to so many children and grateful parents. As a proud alumnae from Presentation Academy and Saint Columba she always treasured her many friends and family.
She leaves behind her daughters Rose Marie Noe and Peggy Noe Stevens and her husband Ernie Stevens along with her grandsons Ernie Utah Stevens, 26 and Tanner Joseph Stevens, 21. Her boundless love for her children and grandchildren were forever endearing and abundant.
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd, from 2pm-6pm Thursday and the funeral Mass on Friday, May 29th from St Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, 515 Nerinx Rd., Nerinx, KY. 40049. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.