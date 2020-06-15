Rose Marie Beatty
1921 - 2020
Rose Marie Beatty

Charlestown, IN - Rose Marie Beatty, 98, of Charlestown, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at River Crossing Assisted Living in Charlestown, IN.

She was born on July 24, 1921 in Louisville, KY to Scott and Perna Severance Roark. Mrs. Beatty was a 70 plus year member of First Baptist Church and a 50 plus year member of the Clark County Homemakers Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Beatty; son, Stephen Beatty and grandson, Timothy Begley.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Diane) Beatty of Bremerton, WA; her daughters, Dolores (Kenny) Mitchell of Shelbyville, KY, Melody Beatty of New Albany, IN, Heather Vaughn of Charlestown and Joy (Ray) Begley of Brandenburg, KY and Lynda Beatty of Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren, April (Rick) Orf of Wildwood, MO, Dawne (Dudley) Green of Frankfort, KY, Sheree (Chuck) Umholtz of Bagdad, KY, Jacquelyn Carter of Shelbyville, KY, Joel (Stacey) Vaughn of Omaha, NE, Faith (Gary) Johnson of Jeffersonville, IN, Noah Vaughn (Haley) of Charlestown and Bethany Begley of Louisville, KY; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brennan and Logan Orf, Brittani and Erick McDonald, Ginger Durbin, Ariel Umholtz, Desiree Vaughn, Caleb, Owen and Joshua Johnson and Selah Vaughn; great great grandchildren, Kassidi, Paislee, Riylie, Kaylee and Linley.

Life Celebration Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday June 20, 202 at First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday June 19, 2020 and after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Grayson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Church
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
