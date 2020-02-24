Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
7335 Southside Dr.
Rose Marie (Roberts) Cooper


1941 - 2020
Rose Marie (Roberts) Cooper Obituary
Rose Marie Cooper (Roberts)

Louisville - 78 passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at UofL Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born May 31, 1941 to Frank and Mary Roberts. She graduated from Mercy Academy in 1959 and then retired from the Louisville Water Company after 25 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Edward; and sisters, Dottie, Rita and Ceil.

Rose is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Pat; children, Joe (Robyn), John (Terese), and Melissa; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr. with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
