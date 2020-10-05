Rose Marie GilesLouisville - GILES, Rose, 84, of Louisville, passed away September 19, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dean Giles; parents, Alma and Earl Weaver; and her 8 siblings.Rose leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Virginia "Sue" Holcomb; Edward Giles, Julie Turner (Billy), and Douglas Giles (Mary); 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.Visitation will be Tuesday 2pm-8pm and Wednesday 10am-1pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be 1pm Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Penn Run Cemetery.