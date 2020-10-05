1/1
Rose Marie Giles
Rose Marie Giles

Louisville - GILES, Rose, 84, of Louisville, passed away September 19, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dean Giles; parents, Alma and Earl Weaver; and her 8 siblings.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Virginia "Sue" Holcomb; Edward Giles, Julie Turner (Billy), and Douglas Giles (Mary); 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2pm-8pm and Wednesday 10am-1pm at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be 1pm Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by burial at Penn Run Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
