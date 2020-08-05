Rose Marie Hatcher Stanley
Louisville - 86, passed away Tues., Aug. 4, 2020. She was a member of First Gethsemane Bapt. Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. Survivors children, Gail Garrett-Lloyd (Greg) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Cleo K. Joiner III; sister, Pat Adams (JE); sisters -in-law, Rosa Hatcher (Porter), Jackie Hatcher (Robert) and a host of other relatives, sorors, church family and friends. Visitation: Sat. 10 AM followed by private service. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Louisville Cemetery.