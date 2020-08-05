1/1
Rose Marie Hatcher Stanley
{ "" }
Rose Marie Hatcher Stanley

Louisville - 86, passed away Tues., Aug. 4, 2020. She was a member of First Gethsemane Bapt. Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. Survivors children, Gail Garrett-Lloyd (Greg) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Cleo K. Joiner III; sister, Pat Adams (JE); sisters -in-law, Rosa Hatcher (Porter), Jackie Hatcher (Robert) and a host of other relatives, sorors, church family and friends. Visitation: Sat. 10 AM followed by private service. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Louisville Cemetery. Online condolences www.hathawayandclark.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
