Rose Marie Haws
Louisville - Rose Marie Haws of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the daughter of Joe and Irene Egan. In addition to her parents she is preceded in passing by her loving husband of 39 years, John A. Haws, Jr.
Her greatest pride and joy were her three children: Karen Haws Leep, Michael A. Haws and John A. Haws. She was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren: Ashleigh, Kaitlyn, Bailey and John who meant the world to her. She is also survived by her three sisters whom she held close to her heart: JoAnn Kammer (Benny), Brenda Drane (Bob) and Nancy Drury.
Her love for children extended through her career at KinderCare and Ursuline Child Development Center along with the many other children she welcomed into her home and her heart.
Rose will always be remembered for her sweet smile that warmed the hearts of all who met her. Her willingness to always put others first and compassion for the needs of everyone around her will be greatly missed. She looked forward to her nightly calls from her friends and family and was an avid UK fan who loved cheering on her Wildcats.
Visitation will be Friday October 11, 2019 from 1-7pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge lane. Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Pearson's, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing to remember Rose in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019