Rose Marie Lege
Rose Marie Lege

Rose Marie Lege (nee Kinsella) died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by her family. Rose was born on July 13, 1937 in Louisville, KY to parents Lena Juliet (Fowler) and Robert Leo Kinsella. Rose was a 1955 graduate of Presentation Academy in Louisville, KY. Rose was a long-time champion of equal rights for all, especially women's rights. The assassination of JFK was the impetus for her political activism. She was a Kentucky delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1972, and also the owner of R.L. Marketing, Inc., an airport advertising small business. Rose was a member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees from 1992-2000. She was very active in the Kentucky Women's Network - Northern Kentucky Chapter. Rose was also active with many charitable organizations and foundations, including United Way, American Cancer Society, Fine Arts Fund in Northern Kentucky, and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Women's Health Initiative/Cancer Research Task Force. She was also a 35-year breast cancer survivor. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bill Lege, and is survived by her 3 children, son William Eugene (Anne Maxfield), daughters Mary Ann Romito (Mike) and Carol Lege (Ron Duncan), grandchildren Andrew Romito (Jackie), Emily Lege, Erin Romito and Ally Lege, and great-grandson Clay Romito. She is also survived by her siblings Brendan Kinsella (Mella), Loretta Cox, Maggie Chamberlain (Richard), Bobbye Winterberg (Ed), and Mary Pat Chady (Steve). She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held once it is Covid-19 safe. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Women's Crisis Center (835 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011).




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
