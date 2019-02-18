|
|
Rose Marie Montgomery
Louisville - 88, passed away Fri. Feb. 15, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Youngs Chapel A.M.E. Church. Survivors: husband of 71 years, Phillip Montgomery, Sr.; children, Phillip Montgomery, Jr. (Alexis), Glenn Thomas Montgomery (Doris), Yvonne M. Montgomery and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Tuesday 9AM followed by service at 11AM. Both services will be held at Ralph Avenue A.M.E. Church, 2501 Ralph Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. online condolences:www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019