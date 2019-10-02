|
|
Rose Marie Russell
Louisville - 16, finished her courageous battle with a rare mitochondria disorder, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with her family by her side.
Rose brought joy and love to her mom, dad, and sister when she was born on January 4, 2003. During her short life, she was able to play T-Ball and Softball and attend Spencer County Elementary School. She also fell in love with Taylor Swift's music; even getting to meet her idol through Dream Factory of Louisville. Rose was a special girl, who touched so many people over the years, everyone from family, her teachers, medical staff and other friends will miss her very much.
Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her parents; David and Kathleen Russell; sister, Brittany Russell; grandparents, Ellie Butsch, and Mary and Stanley Russell; multiple uncles and aunts; and numerous cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to VNA Nurses, Lindsay Thomas and Jennifer Able, the doctors and nurses at Norton Children's Hospital and Dr. Ronald Lehocky (her pediatrician) for all the love, care and support shown to Rose and the family over the years.
The first visitation will be from 11-8pm on Tuesday, October 8th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A second visitation will be from 11-2pm on Wednesday, October 9th, with a service celebrating Rose taking place at 2pm at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park. Per the family's request, please send donations to Kosair Charities in honor of Rose.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019