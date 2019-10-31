|
Rose Marlene Rosin
Louisville - Rose Marlene Rosin, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1933 to the late S.P. and Marie Hutsell.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Joe Rosin.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Rosin; brothers Dan Turner and Tom Hutsell; and close friends Dennis Kangas and Perri Orr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or your .
Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019