Rose Mary Hambleton (Bellucci)
Louisville - 84, of Louisville, KY passed away on September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and loved ones.
She was a 1953 graduate of DuPont Manual High School; accountant for over 40 years; and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she served as a Deacon and Elder.
Rose Mary was born on August 12, 1935 in Louisville, KY to the late Genaro "John" Bellucci and Mittie Bellucci. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bobby Hambleton; grandson, Brent Hambleton; and sister-in-law, Mary Bellucci.
Rose Mary is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, William "Bill" Carter Hambleton, Jr.; children, William "Bill" C. Hambleton, III, (Elaine), Laurin H. Armstrong (Charles), James W. Hambleton (Helen); brothers, John "Geno" Bellucci, Frank Bellucci (Diana) and Jerry Bellucci (Melany); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of Rose Mary will be held Friday at 10 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church (10200 Shelbyville Rd, Anchorage, KY 40223). A private burial for the family will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019