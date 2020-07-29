Rose Mary Rommel Johnson Toebbe
Rose Mary Rommel Johnson Toebbe, passed away on July 27, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on August 18, 1927 in Louisville, the only child of George P. Rommel and Hilda Will. She attended Hikes Grade School in Buechel and Atherton High School. She then attended college at Mars Hill Academy in Mars Hill, North Carolina for two years before enrolling in the University of Louisville, where She earned a BS degree in Business with a major in Secretarial Sciences. During the summer She worked at Belknap Hardware in the office. She then went to work for Seagram Distillery as a Secretary until She retired in 1973.
Rose Mary traveled all over the world, visiting many countries in all continents with the exception of Antarctica. In 1973, She married Clifford Johnson and he accompanied her on many of her travels. Clifford passed away in 2006 and she re-married in 2010 to Lawrence Toebbe and together, they enjoyed traveling, the arts, etc.
Rose Mary was involved in many civic functions and activities. She was President and a member of the Goodwill Industries of Louisville Volunteer Group and volunteered for many years. She received the Delta Zeta Sorority Beta Gama award for 65 years of membership in the Order of the Pearl. She was a 2014 recipient of the Bells Awards for Outstanding Community Service. She and Lawrence received the 2017 U of L Spirit Award for couples for sustainable health and optimal aging, the gold standard for optimal aging. In 2018, She received the International Leadership Award for the Louisville branch of the AAUW. She was also responsible for providing speakers for the monthly meetings of the AAUW International Relations held at Treyton Oak Towers, who graciously provided space for the event.
Rose Mary also attended functions of the Louisville Orchestra and the Louisville Ballet at the Kentucky Center along with performances at Actor's Theatre, and the Bunbury Theatre. She established the U of L scholarship that helped with funds for deserving students in the School of Business. Other groups She was involved in were the Frazier Historical Museum, Speed Art Museum, the Kentucky branch of English Speaking Union, Kentucky Derby Museum, the Louisville Nature Center and the AAR.
Rose Mary was a lover of animals and all wildlife. She loved all Greyhound rescues that she adopted and over time adopted 5. She lost her last Greyhound just before her illness.
Rose Mary is survived by her loving Husband, Lawrence Toebbe, Cousins, Louis Will (Linda), Roy Will (Allison) and their children, Step Children, Carol Hall (Judd), Clifford Johnson (Connie) and Craig Johnson (Dee Dee), Lawrence Toebee Jr. (Dorma), Mark Toebbe (Jules), Peter Toebbe (Terrie), Paul Toebbe (Kim), Amy Toebbe (Linda Snyder) and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Rose Mary was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist
A private viewing with a funeral service will be held for immediate family members starting at 10 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues with interment to immediately follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the First Church of Christ, Scientists, 1305 S. 3rd Street, Louisville, KY 40208, Goodwill Industries, 1325 S. 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40208, or the charity of your choice
.