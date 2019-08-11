Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Rose Mather Thompson


1926 - 2019
Rose Mather Thompson

LOUISVILLE - Rose Mather Thompson, born March 21, 1926, passed away Monday, August 5th at the age of 93. She was a hybrid of Texas and New England, spending time on ranches in Texas, cottages in Wading River, Long Island and following the Polo Circuit with her parents, Molly and Tom Mather, an international polo player. She was married for 70 years to the late Dwane Avery "Tommy" Thompson, sharing the adventure of life all over this country and ultimately settling in Louisville to raise their two children. She enjoyed tennis, swimming, her convertible, baking bread, and entertaining. Her grace as a capable hostess in her home for over 40 years of Christmas "Sherry" parties won her the nomination as a "Southern Woman of Influence". Five generations attended her "Sherry" parties. She is survived by her two children, John A. Thompson, Linda T. Plunkett, her one grandchild, Michael A. Thompson, her brother John L. Mather, her Goddaughter, Patty DeRosa, and a myriad of nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be held at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Saturday, August 17th, at 5 p.m. with visitation from 2 p.m until time of the service. Special thanks to her caretakers, Sharon, Paula, Glenda, Pat and the services of Hosparus Health which made her later years happier.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
