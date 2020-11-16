Rose Osbourn Thompson
Louisville - Rose Osbourn Thompson, 91, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Born in Washington County on July 11, 1929, Rose was one of ten children born to the late Victor and Ida Osbourn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Robert, James, Bert, Regina, Dorothy, Rita and Agnes. Her husband, William Robert Thompson and a son Leo Thompson preceded her in death.
Rose was a longtime volunteer for Westminster Terrace, serving for 35 years. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, where she served on the ladies' guild, sang in the church choir, served as a Eucharistic minister and greeter.
Survivors include her children, Larry Thompson (Angela), Ed Thompson (Deanna), Joe Thompson, Dennis Thompson (Brenda), Tony Thompson (Jeanne), Patsy Bruner (Larry, deceased) and Betty Williams (Ed); two sisters, Sr. Celine Osbourn, SCN and Ann Carlson; sister-in-law, Lib Osbourn; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21st at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 3-7 p.m. Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com
.