Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
Frankfort - Rose Robards Polsgrove, 78, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born in Crossroads, Kentucky on March 30, 1941, Rose was the daughter of the late Hilton and Dixie Gamblin Robards. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moorman Polsgrove, and two brothers, Richard and Roger Reinbarger.

Rose was a retired teacher and is survived by two sons, William Bryant Burke and Robert Eric Polsgrove, as well as two grandchildren.

Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. As no services are scheduled at this time, Rose's family invites you to view and share remembrances on her online tribute at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
