Rose Russel Blakely



Washington DC - Rose Russel Blakely, 92, of Washington DC died September 19, 2020. Born in Ontario, Rose grew up on army bases with her parents Gen. and Mrs. Charles Blakely and her two sisters until 1938 when the family settled in Louisville, Ky. where she attended Louisville Collegiate School.



After graduating from Bryn Mawr College she went to Washington DC where she worked as Senator Thruston Morton's personal secretary until 1969. Her subsequent job as a political consultant and fundraiser for Senator Ted Stevens sent her to Alaska, a state she grew to know and love. She later obtained a Landscape Design degree and drew plans for many Washington gardens. She spoke fluent French and travelled extensively. In her eighties she rode an elephant in Thailand and a camel in Rajasthan. She is survived by four nieces, Rose Cooper of Louisville, Stannye Meads of Wisconsin, Trudie Musson of Washington DC, Mary Lee Nickel of Maryland and three nephews, Robin Cooper,



Milton Cooper and Charles Musson all of Louisville. A private memorial will be held at a later date.









