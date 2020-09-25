1/
Rose Russel Blakely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Russel Blakely

Washington DC - Rose Russel Blakely, 92, of Washington DC died September 19, 2020. Born in Ontario, Rose grew up on army bases with her parents Gen. and Mrs. Charles Blakely and her two sisters until 1938 when the family settled in Louisville, Ky. where she attended Louisville Collegiate School.

After graduating from Bryn Mawr College she went to Washington DC where she worked as Senator Thruston Morton's personal secretary until 1969. Her subsequent job as a political consultant and fundraiser for Senator Ted Stevens sent her to Alaska, a state she grew to know and love. She later obtained a Landscape Design degree and drew plans for many Washington gardens. She spoke fluent French and travelled extensively. In her eighties she rode an elephant in Thailand and a camel in Rajasthan. She is survived by four nieces, Rose Cooper of Louisville, Stannye Meads of Wisconsin, Trudie Musson of Washington DC, Mary Lee Nickel of Maryland and three nephews, Robin Cooper,

Milton Cooper and Charles Musson all of Louisville. A private memorial will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved