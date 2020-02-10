Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ormsby Heights Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Cemetery
Rose Shaw Jenkins Obituary
Rose Shaw Jenkins

Louisville - Rose Shaw Jenkins originally from Taylor County met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She grew up in Campbellsville and lived in Louisville for the past 70 years. Preceded in death by husband Edward R. Jenkins, son Eddie Ray Jenkins and daughter-in-law Gloria Jenkins Cutsinger. Survived by son Robert Ellis (Debbie)and daughters Rebecca and Ramona Jenkins. Also survived by grandchildren Joe Jenkins (Heather), Kevin Jenkins (Mary), DeeDee Jenkins Davis (Kevin), Tammy Ables (Greg), Tiffany Gantt and Luke Watkins. G.G. was loved and cherished by fourteen great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. Charter member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church. Rose worked professionally before becoming a Homemaker. She lived life with love honoring the Savior everyday sharing his grace and eternal life.

Service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday February 13, 2020, at Ormsby Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation is 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expression of sympathy can be made to Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
