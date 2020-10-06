Roselee "Rosie" Alberta Peters
Louisville - Roselee "Rosie" Alberta Peters, 92, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1927 in St. Louis to the late Alfred and Louise (Brabandt) Eichenberger. She was also a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert W., Donald C., and Gary (Vickie) L. Peters. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
.