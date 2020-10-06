1/1
Roselee Alberta "Rosie" Peters
1927 - 2020
Roselee "Rosie" Alberta Peters

Louisville - Roselee "Rosie" Alberta Peters, 92, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1927 in St. Louis to the late Alfred and Louise (Brabandt) Eichenberger. She was also a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert W., Donald C., and Gary (Vickie) L. Peters. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
