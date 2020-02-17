|
Rosella Marie McGuire
Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She was a retired registered nurse for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, a member of St. Peter the Apostle, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Bob; sons, Timothy Patrick (Debra), Michael Shawn, Terrence Andrew McGuire, and Jason Domagalski; daughters, Mary Margaret, Katherine Patricia Domagalski (Kevin Kennedy), and Clarice Connelly; grandchildren, Nathan Robert, Nicholas James and Elizabeth Hailey; and a sister, Alice Catherine Graf.
Her memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with inurnment to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central. Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336, Southside Drive.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Franciscan Kitchen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020