Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle
5431 Johnsontown Rd.
Rosella Marie McGuire

Rosella Marie McGuire Obituary
Rosella Marie McGuire

Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was a retired registered nurse for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, a member of St. Peter the Apostle, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Bob; sons, Timothy Patrick (Debra), Michael Shawn, Terrence Andrew McGuire, and Jason Domagalski; daughters, Mary Margaret, Katherine Patricia Domagalski (Kevin Kennedy), and Clarice Connelly; grandchildren, Nathan Robert, Nicholas James and Elizabeth Hailey; and a sister, Alice Catherine Graf.

Her memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with inurnment to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - Central. Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336, Southside Drive.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Franciscan Kitchen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
