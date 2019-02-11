Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosemarie Leasure Obituary
Rosemarie Leasure

Radcliff, KY - 82, passed away at home on February 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Leasure; mother, Charlotte Schluesshuber; sisters, Renate and Giesela.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Mason) Doggett; son, Charles (Sandy) Leasure; grandchildren, Justin (Rose) Doggett, Whitney DeNardi and Sabrina Leasure; one sister and brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville, KY from 10am-1pm. A celebration of Rosemarie's life will begin at 1pm.

Burial will follow at New Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens, 1024 A. West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
