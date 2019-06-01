Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Rd
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Rosemary Barton, age 78, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on May 29, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Charlotte, Margaret, and Elizabeth Barton; brother Robert "Douglas" (Anita) Barton; and nieces Elizabeth (Frank) Head and Jean Barton (Chris).

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Monday June 3 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00-6:00pm on Sunday, June 2 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
