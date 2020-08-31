1/
Rosemary Bockhorst
Rosemary Bockhorst

Lexington - Rosemary Bockhorst, 92, widow of Ernie Bockhorst died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Lexington, KY. She was born on January 25, 1928 in Louisville, KY to the late Ben and Marie Hausman. Rosemary was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Louisville, KY. She was presided in Louisville, KY half of the year and the other half in Delray Beach, FL. She was a bridge member at Delray Beach Club and a dancing enthusiast. Rosemary was survived by her son, Kenneth C. Schomp, Nicholasville, KY; two grandchildren, Kenneth R. Schomp and Sean D. Schomp both of Lexington, KY; three great-grandchildren, Langley, Carter and Haywood Schomp, Lexington, KY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. clarklegacycenter.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
