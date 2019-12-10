Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Rosemary Hartlage "Rosie" O'Neil


1927 - 2019
Rosemary Hartlage "Rosie" O'Neil Obituary
Rosemary "Rosie" Hartlage O'Neil

Louisville - Rosemary (Rosie) Hartlage O'Neil, 92, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8th at Baptist East Hospital Palliative Care Unit with family by her side.

Rosie was born in Louisville KY on February 22, 1927, to the late Ernest and Emma Stuber Hartlage.

Rosie was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and retired from LG&E in 1992.

Besides her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her sister, Estelle (Red) Greenwell, brother Jay Hartlage, sisters-in-law Ella Hartlage and Ida Hartlage and brother-in-law, Ronnie Leitner.

She is survived by her son, Mick O'Neil (Judy), daughter Anita Kolb, grandchildren Dawn Bradley (Kevin) and Steve Blair (Jennifer), and great grandson Matthew Parrott. Siblings, Sid Hartlage, Ernest Lee Hartlage, Kenny Hartlage (Mary) and Emmarita (Whitie) Letiner.

The family would like to thank the staff of Masonic Home-Grove Pointe, the staff of Baptist Health 5 South and especially the staff of Baptist Health Palliative Care Unit for the exceptional care given to Rosie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ratterman's Funeral Home in St. Matthews, 3711 Lexington Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Palliative Care Unit of Baptist Health, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville KY 40207-9897
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
