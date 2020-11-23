Sister Rosemary Keough, OSU
Maple Mount -
Sister Rosemary Keough, 81, of Maple Mount died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in her 63rd year as an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph.
The Auburn, N.Y., native was a language arts consultant for the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools (1976-80).
Survivors: siblings Sara Scully and John Roger Keough, both of Shepherdsville, and Thomas Patrick Keough Jr., Westmont, Ill.
The funeral Dec. 1 is private at Mount Saint Joseph.
Memorial donations: Ursuline Sisters, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.