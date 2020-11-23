Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Rosemary Keough, OSU



Maple Mount -



Sister Rosemary Keough, 81, of Maple Mount died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in her 63rd year as an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph.



The Auburn, N.Y., native was a language arts consultant for the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools (1976-80).



Survivors: siblings Sara Scully and John Roger Keough, both of Shepherdsville, and Thomas Patrick Keough Jr., Westmont, Ill.



The funeral Dec. 1 is private at Mount Saint Joseph.



Memorial donations: Ursuline Sisters, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store