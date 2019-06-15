|
|
Rosemary Moe
Jacksonville - Rosemary Moe, 78, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019. While she begins her journey with the Lord she leaves behind many that loved her. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert "BOB" Moe; 6 children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and many other loving family members. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 2pm in Evergreen Dignity memorial chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019