Services
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity memorial chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Moe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Moe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Moe Obituary
Rosemary Moe

Jacksonville - Rosemary Moe, 78, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019. While she begins her journey with the Lord she leaves behind many that loved her. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert "BOB" Moe; 6 children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and many other loving family members. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 2pm in Evergreen Dignity memorial chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit www. Evergreen- Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now